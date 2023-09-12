Tuesday, September 12, 2023 – Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had to extend his stay in India after the G20 summit in New Delhi due to a plane breakdown, Canadian authorities confirmed in a statement.

Justin Trudeau had arrived in India last Friday for the G20 leaders’ meeting and was due to return to Canada on Sunday after laying a wreath at the memorial to the father of Indian independence, Mahatma Gandhi, but a mechanical problem forced him to stay an extra night.

The aircraft “encountered technical difficulties” that “could not be resolved overnight”, according to a statement from Mr. Trudeau’s office.

“Our delegation will remain in India until alternative arrangements can be made”.

The aircraft is believed to be an Airbus, according to Canadian broadcaster CTV, which claims that this is “not the first time” it has encountered problems.

Germany’s foreign minister had to spend hours waiting in Abu Dhabi last month after a technical issue with her government plane.

Trudeau is not the only world figure to have been a victim of problems with an aircraft issues in recent months. In August, Germany’s foreign minister, Annalena Baerbock, was forced to abandon a trip to Oceania after a problem with her government plane twice forced it to return to Abu Dhabi.