Tuesday, September 19, 2023 – Upcoming model Bernice Nunah was secretly photographed at the Malindi airport with Koome Maingi, the ex-husband of celebrated KTN Swahili anchor Zubeidah Koome.

It is alleged that Bernice and Koome had flown to Malindi over the weekend for a vacation.

Bernice is responsible for Zubeidah’s failed marriage.

The seasoned media personality filed for divorce last year after she found out that Bernice was having an affair with her husband.

The divorce case is still in court but she has since removed her wedding ring and deleted all the photos that she had taken with her ex-husband from her social media platforms.

Below is a photo of the upcoming model with Zubeidah’s ex-husband at the Malindi airport.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.