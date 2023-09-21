Thursday, 21 September 2023 – A notorious conman was arrested outside Kahawa Barracks posing as a General and conning young people seeking to join the Kenya Defence Forces in the ongoing recruitment exercise.

He was demanding money from desperate youth on the pretense that he had the power to recruit them into the army.

However, his proverbial forty days reached after security forces at Kahawa Barracks got intelligence reports and caught him red-handed doing monkey business outside the barracks.

He fainted after his arrest and was rushed to the hospital to receive treatment as he awaits to be charged.

See photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.