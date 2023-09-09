Saturday, September 9, 2023 – An African man residing in Germany got a shocker when he went to a sperm bank to donate his sperm in exchange for some money.

In a screenshot of his chat with a friend, the man said he failed to ejaculate as he waited endlessly to deliver so he could get paid.

See the post below 

Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

Previous articlePolice arrest man who allegedly shot and killed his pregnant girlfriend in front of commuters
Next articleMortuary drama: See how SHEILA, an employee of Equity Bank, was almost lynched by her in-laws after they found out that she killed her husband and did a cover-up (VIDEO).

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply