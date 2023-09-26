Tuesday, September 26, 2023 – Britney Spears has shared a new video of herself dancing with two large knives.

The Grammys award-winning singer, 41, performed some moves with the knives in the comfort of her home with her three pet dogs watching.

Spears wore a pair of white briefs and a spotted crop top dancing and told fans not to worry about the knives, insisting they were fake.

Mum-of-two Britney captioned her latest post: ‘I started playing in the kitchen with knives today.’

She then added: ‘Don’t worry they are NOT real knives!!! Halloween is soon.’

The video comes weeks after she confirmed her split from her husband Sam Asghari in August.

Sam, 29, filed for divorce last month, following reports that he had accused Britney of cheating on him.

The pair were married for 14 months before deciding to part ways, although they had been together since 2016.