Wednesday, September 27, 2023 – American singer, Britney Spears’ mum, Lynne Spears, is allegedly struggling to pay her bills after a bitter fallout her multi-millionaire daughter.

“She is struggling to pay her bills,” an insider told the DailyMail on Tuesday, Sept. 26.

The insider also claimed that Lynne, 68, is working a part-time job as a substitute teacher to try and put food on the table.

“She has already substituted for several classes at [a local school],” the source added, according to Page Six.

The insider then claimed that the mum is battling with money problems after her “complicated relationship” with Britney, 42, “seriously impacted” her finances.

Lynne – who currently resides in a $2 million mansion built by her famous daughter in 2001 – is said to have returned to teaching this term.

Substitute teachers working in the area can expect to earn around $15 an hour.

According to the source, Lynne’s money struggles have come as a result of her ongoing rift with her multi-millionaire daughter.

Lynne Spears approached her eldest daughter for financial assistance last year.

In April 2022, close to five months after Britney’s conservatorship officially ended, her mum asked if the singer would reimburse her for the legal fees she accumulated during the guardianship.

“While acknowledging that the requested fee is in the six figures, [Lynne] respectfully suggests that the request pales in comparison to the millions and millions of dollars that were spent by Jamie Spears to keep [Britney] in her untenable conservatorship, and to perform activities that [Britney] did not request, and that were not in her best interest,” her lawyers argued in court documents.

However, Britney’s attorney, Mathew Rosegart, quickly slammed the request, adding that there was “no legal basis” for it and that the singer had been the Spears family’s “breadwinner” for years.

He also revealed in his documents that Lynne “for at least a decade resided in a large, expansive house owned by Britney Spears in Kentwood, Louisiana, for which her daughter has also continuously — and generously — paid Lynne Spears’ utilities, telephone services, insurance, property taxes, landscaping, pool work, pest control, repairs and maintenance, totalling approximately US$1.7 million ($2.9 million).”

While Lynne is allegedly struggling financially, Britney is producing multiple successful projects.

Since releasing the track Mind Your Business with Will.i.am in July, she has teased her much-anticipated memoir, The Woman in Me, which is set to hit shelves on October 24, and her 2002 film, Crossroads, is set to be re-released soon.

An insider told Page Six that Britney will “financially profit” from the re-release of her rom-com movie in theatres on October 23 and 25.