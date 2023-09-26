Tuesday, September 26, 2023 – Brazilian football legend, Ronaldo has married his model partner, Celina Locks.

The newlyweds got married at a church on Monday afternoon, September 25, in the small village of es Cubells in Ibiza.

Celina, 33, who started dating the former Real Madrid and Inter Milan striker seven years ago, got engaged to him in January during a Caribbean getaway

The model and her new husband, 47, said in matching Instagram posts: ‘Today we brought our families together for an intimate religious celebration and thus marked the beginning of a week of many celebrations.

For the wedding, the bride looked stunning in a slinky ivory dress, which she wore off the shoulder, While Ronaldo looked dapper in a cream linen suit.

The guests included Ronaldo’s former Real Madrid teammate Julio Baptista.

It marked the third time the ex-footballer has walked down the aisle, after previously marrying former footballer Milene.

Ronaldo shares his son Ronald, 23, with his first wife Milene, and daughters Maria Sofia, 14, and Maria Alice, 12, with his second wife Maria.

He revealed he had a vasectomy after he was confirmed as the father of Alexander, now 17, in December 2010 following a fling with waitress Michele Umezu.