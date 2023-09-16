Saturday, September 16, 2023 – Kenyans will have to dig deeper in their pockets to move around after the Matatu Owners Association (MOA) announced a 40 – 50 percent fare hike following the recent increase in fuel prices.

According to the association, the fares will increase between Ksh30 and Ksh50 during peak and off-peak hours for areas around Nairobi and its metropolis.

Further, the timelines for charging these amounts will be extended in order to capitalise on the rates.

Speaking during an interview, Brendan Marshall, traffic coordinator and senior MOA member, said that the sharp increase in fuel costs creates a ripple effect on other commodities which forced them to re-evaluate their pricing structure.

“For instance, a matatu that initially charged Ksh100 during peak hours will now charge between Ksh120 or Ksh150. We will also extend the peak hours which previously lasted from 6:00 a.m to 8:00 a.m, and will run up to 10:00 a.m,” he said.

“In the evening, the peak hours will begin an hour earlier and start at 4:00 pm and last till 7:00 pm. During this time, the fare will cost around Ksh150. After 7:00 pm, the fare will remain a constant Ksh100.”

Marshall also explained that during off-peak hours, fares will hike by Ksh30 to Ksh50, meaning that if a matatu was charging Ksh50, it will now charge Ksh70 or Ksh80.

He added that the move is aimed at cushioning their business from adverse effects occasioned by the fuel hike.

He noted that the new prices would come into effect instantly, noting that the matatu sector was not given a grace period to adjust to the new prices.

On Thursday, the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) increased the fuel prices of petrol, diesel, and kerosene prices by Ksh16.96, Ksh21.32, and Ksh33.13 per litre, respectively.

This means that the prices will now retail at Ksh211.64, Ksh200.99, and Ksh202.61 in Nairobi.

