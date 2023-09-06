Wednesday, September 6, 2023 – Revered human rights crusader, Boniface Mwangi, has taken President William Ruto’s economic advisor David Ndii to court, for claiming that he was bribed by the President to join Linda Katiba’s group.

Linda Katiba Group is the group that filed a petition that saw the collapse of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) in 2022.

Ndii had alleged that Mwangi was paid from President Ruto’s campaign funds to join the Linda Katiba initiative.

“Time for revelations. Linda Katiba was formed by myself and Martha with Ruto’s support.

“Martha was then a prospect for WSR’s running mate.

“Made full disclosure which is why Makau Mutua was attacking me.

“Even paid Boniface from WSR campaign money. Hypocrites the whole lot.” Ndii tweeted.

However, in court papers, Mwangi, who is also an award-winning photographer, said he volunteered his time and resources to Linda Katiba and did not ask anyone for money.

“I was not paid anything by anyone including William Ruto.

“If Ndii is ready to stand by his lies, then we will meet in court and we will see if he has the evidence to support his lies,” Mwangi stated.

The activist, in his petition, claims Ndii’s tweet is fraudulent and motivated by malice, recklessness, and devoid of any iota of truth, and was intended to harm his reputation.

“The words, as published on the Twitter page of the defendant and which are still subsisting as at the time of filing this suit, were released to the public and were accessible to a wide audience, locally and internationally referred and were meant to refer to the plaintiff,” the suit read in part.

Mwangi also said that the chairperson of the President’s Council of Economic Advisers failed to issue an apology for his remarks despite being asked to do so.

The Chief Magistrates Court has given Ndii 15 days to respond to Mwangi’s suit failure to which the case will move forward and judgment made in his absence.



The Kenyan DAILY POST