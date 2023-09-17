Sunday, September 17, 2023 – Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale faced resistance in his backyard after he showered praises on President William Ruto.
Khalwale tried to list some of the things that Ruto has achieved since he took over office but the residents booed him.
He was forced to cut short his speech after the roadside rally turned chaotic.
Watch the video.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
They could have beaten him up,useless demonic government leaders boda boda Gani ya stima liars starting morning to evening Kenyans must unit all counties by chasing this leaders like stray dogs reject them with bogus and empty promises smoke them out baboons, gorillas,pigs and prostitutes harlots chase them away don’t give them chance to speak.