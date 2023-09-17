Sunday, September 17, 2023 – Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale faced resistance in his backyard after he showered praises on President William Ruto.

Khalwale tried to list some of the things that Ruto has achieved since he took over office but the residents booed him.

He was forced to cut short his speech after the roadside rally turned chaotic.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.