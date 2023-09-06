Wednesday, September 6, 2023 – President William Ruto’s Economic Advisor David Ndii is in serious trouble.

This is after activist Boniface Mwangi sued Ndii for defaming him by lying against him.

Ndii had claimed that Mwangi was paid from President Ruto’s campaign money during their Linda Katiba Initiative, a matter that the activist denied and vowed to pursue legal action.

“Time for revelations. Linda Katiba was formed by myself and Martha with Ruto’s support.

“Martha was then a prospect for William Ruto’s running mate.

“Made full disclosure which is why Makau Mutua was attacking me.

“Even paid Boniface from Ruto’s campaign money. Hypocrites the whole lot,” Ndii tweeted.

The post by Ndii came after a user identified as @McOsedoh had tweeted saying:

“Can’t believe Bonny and Ndii were once in a group called Linda Katiba fighting fiercely for the rule of law and constitutionalism.

“How Ndii joined the mutilators of the CoK 2010 is still unbelievable. Power Corrupts.”

The activist, however, in a rejoinder denied the claims and said he even used his resources for the Linda Katiba initiative.

“I was not paid anything by anyone including William Ruto. If Ndii is ready to stand by his lies, then we will meet in court and we will see if he has the evidence to support his lies,” Mwangi said in a statement on July 17.

Mwangi, in court papers, also says the tweet was defamatory.

The activist said Ndii failed to exercise prudence, obtain a comment from him, or issue an apology for his remarks despite being asked to do so.

The Chief Magistrates Court in Nairobi has given Ndii 15 days to respond to the suit.

