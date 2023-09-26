Monday, September 25, 2023 – Bone Thugs-n-Harmony rapper, Krayzie Bone is reportedly fighting for his life after he was hospitalized in Los Angeles last Friday, September 22.

According to AllHipHop, the 50-year-old performer, whose full name is Anthony Henderson, sought medical attention after coughing up blood.

The Cleveland-born rapper is battling sarcoidosis, which the American Lung Association describes as ‘an inflammatory disease in which the immune system overreacts, causing groups of cells to form clusters of inflamed tissue called ‘granulomas’ in one or more organs of the body.’

Doctors gave the Grammy-winning artist a CT scan which revealed a leaking artery in his lungs, sources told the outlet.

The musical artist was ‘on a breathing machine and sedated’ on Sunday evening, according to the outlet, as many friends and fans took to social media in prayer.

Krayzie Bone stopped smoking ‘a few months ago,’ which indicated ‘something was awry,’ sources told the outlet.

Krayzie Bone is a two-time Grammy winner: in 1996 for Best Rap Performance By A Duo Or Group for Tha Crossroads with Bone Thugs-n-Harmony; and in 2007 for Best Rap Performance By A Duo Or Group for Ridin with Chamillionaire.