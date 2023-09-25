Monday, September 25, 2023 – Bobrisky put his bare curves on display while getting pampered at a spa.

In the video shared online, the cross dresser wore only skimpy spa pants.

With his back to the camera to display his surgically-enhanced butt, Bobrisky twerked for his followers.

Watch below.

Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>