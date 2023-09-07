Thursday, September 7, 2023 – Sugar Billionaire Jaswant Rai’s problems are far from over after President William Ruto threatened to send him to his maker.

This is after the High Court ordered him to pay Butali Sugar Limited Ksh2 billion, including Ksh508 million in damages plus a 12 percent annual interest rate.

In the judgment, Justice Alfred Mabeya ordered Rai to pay Ksh91.4 million as an annual interest on the damages, which will be calculated over a period of 17 years.

Justice Mabeya’s order means that Rai will pay Ksh1.5 billion in interest and Ksh507.8 million in damages, making it one of the most expensive legal settlements.

Consequently, Rai will also pay the cost of litigation after Butali Sugar Company convinced the court that the billionaire’s actions amounted to unlawful interference with its business and investment.

Butali Sugar Company sued Rai’s firm in 2007, during which the company obtained orders halting any further interference from the business rival.

The two companies later reached an agreement, in which Kenya Sugar Board was not supposed to issue new licenses to Butali or any other miller that would operate within a 24-kilometer radius of the company.

The said agreement allowed Rai’s firm to expand considerably in the region, almost knocking Butali Sugar Company out of the business.

Consequently, Butali Sugar Company moved to the High Court seeking compensation for damages incurred when Rai’s firm expanded rapidly.

Butali Sugar Company also lodged a suit at Kisumu High Court to compel Kenya Sugar Board to issue it with the necessary license.

The Kenyan DAILY POST



