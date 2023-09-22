Friday, September 22, 2023 – President William Ruto has today suffered a severe blow after Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chief Executive Officer, Hussein Marjan, appeared before the ongoing bipartisan talks at the Bomas of Kenya.

The bipartisan talks are an initiative by President William Ruto and opposition leader, Raila Odinga aimed at ending the political quagmire in the country.

Raila and his men have been calling for the audit of the IEBC servers and on Friday the Bomas team summoned Marjan to shed more light on IEBC servers.

According to Marjan, IEBC servers are available for audit as demanded by the Azimio coalition.

Marjan said the servers have been kept safe and when the commission is asked to produce them it will produce them without delay.

Raila Odinga has been claiming that he won the August 9, 2022, Presidential election but was rigged by rogue IEBC officers who were on Ruto’s payroll.

