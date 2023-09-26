Tuesday, September 26, 2023 – Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka’s ambitions of succeeding former Prime Minister Raila Odinga have suffered a major setback after the latter said he is not retiring soon.

For the last few months, Kalonzo has been repositioning himself to inherit Raila Odinga who is in his sunset years.

However, speaking on Monday, Raila Odinga who is also the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, said he is not retiring soon.

“I know we’ll get to where we want to go. Many people have been quick to say that they want to take me to Bondo.

“I told them I am the one who knew the route to Bondo. This is my home, and I know it better than anyone else,” Raila said.

“The day that I will want to go to Bondo, I won’t ask you for permission, and I will not look for you; I know where Bondo is but I am not going back to Bondo at the moment, but it’s not upon somebody to tell me to return home,” Raila added.

