Tuesday, September 5, 2023 – Trouble is brewing in the Azimio La Umoja alliance following claims that former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has started betraying Narc Kenya chairperson Martha Karua, who was his running mate in last year’s presidential election.

According to our impeccable sources, Martha Karua and her team felt isolated by Raila Odinga when he chose former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka as the leader of the Azimio team that is engaging with the Kenya Kwanza Alliance side on the ongoing bipartisan talks at the Bomas of Kenya.

One of the issues discussed is the formation of the Office of the Leader of the opposition and the office of his deputy.

In case the two teams agree on the formation of the two offices, Raila Odinga is set to become the Official leader of his opposition but now it is the position of his deputy that has divided the opposition coalition.

By virtue of being Raila Odinga’s running mate in the last election, Martha Karua is set to become Deputy Opposition leader but tables seem to have turned since Kalonzo Musyoka is the man who is set to occupy the seat.

The two offices will be funded by the Political Parties Fund.

The Kenyan DAILY POST