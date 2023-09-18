Monday, September 18, 2023 – French defender, Benjamin Mendy, has made his return to football after two years out of the game.

The former Manchester City and France defender came off the bench for Lorient as a second-half substitute against ex-side Monaco in Ligue 1.

Mendy, 29, had been accused of carrying out sex attacks on two women at his £4million mansion.

He was cleared after three hours of deliberation by a jury at Chester Crown Court in July – and broke down in the dock afterwards before saying he was ‘delighted’ with the not guilty verdicts.

He came on as a substitute for Lorient in the 71st minute of their game on Sunday, September 17.

Mendy signed for Lorient five days after his trial ended in the summer.

He signed a two-year deal with the Ligue 1 side following his release from Manchester City, where he made 75 appearances after joining in 2017 for £52million.

The left-back had been acquitted of six rapes and one sexual assault rating to four women during a first trial, which lasted four months, but faced a retrial on two separate counts.