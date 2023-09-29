Friday, September 29, 2023 – Residents of Dagoretti are living in fear over marauding gangs that have been unleashing terror on them at night.

The gangs move around in motorbikes while armed with guns and machetes.

A man was captured on CCTV being accosted by some armed thugs riding on a motorbike along Ngina Road.

He was attacked and wrestled to the ground before being robbed.

The thugs escaped on a motorbike after accomplishing their mission.

Watch the video.

