Thursday, September 7, 2023 – The shortlist for world football’s most prestigious individual award, Ballon d’Or, has been revealed.

Napoli striker, Victor Osimhen, who played a pivotal role for his club and also helped win the Scudetto for the first time in 33 years, made the 30-man shortlist alongside Lionel Messi and 28 others.

Seven-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi, who led Argentina to a World Cup title in 2022, is favourite to win the award.

The Ballon d’Or 2023 ceremony will be held at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris on October 30.

See full list of the nominees below.

Josko Gvardiol (Manchester City)

Andre Onana (Manchester United)

Karim Benzema (Al Ittihad)

Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich)

Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid)

Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)

Randal Kolo Muani (Paris Saint Germain)

Kevin de Bruyne (Manchester City)

Bernardo Silva (Manchester City)

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Napoli)

Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa)

Ruben Dias (Manchester City)

Nicola Barella (Inter Milan)

Erling Haaland (Manchester City)

Yassine Bounou (Al Hilal)

Martin Odegaard (Arsenal)

Julian Alvarez (Manchester City)

Ilkay Gundogan (Barcelona)

Vinicius Jr (Real Madrid)

Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona)

Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid)

Lautaro Martinez (Inter MIlan)

Lionel Messi (Inter Miami)

Rodri (Barcelona)

Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint German)

Kim Min-Jae (Bayern Munich)

Victor Osimhen (Napoli)

Luka Modric (Real Madrid)

Harry Kane (Bayern Munich)