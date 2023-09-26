Tuesday, September 26, 2023 – Singer Kevin Bahati is now regretting supporting ODM Leader Raila Odinga’s presidential bid.

Speaking during an interview yesterday, Bahati, who unsuccessfully vied for the Mathare Parliamentary seat, said had he supported President William Ruto, he would be an MP today.

According to the Machozi hitmaker, Ruto had shown support for his bid but in the end, went on to back Raila.

“I was like an independent candidate. I campaigned with my own money. I spent roughly Sh27 million,” Bahati who vied on a Jubilee party ticket said.

The first time he told President William Ruto he would be vying, Bahati said he was given food items that he distributed to the residents.

“Ruto supported me. If I had not run away from Ruto’s UDA, I would be a member of parliament today. It was the biggest mistake to be in Azimio,” he said.

Bahati blamed the devil for the political misstep, saying he believed Raila would back his parliamentary bid.

Mathare is one of the constituencies in Nairobi that has religiously backed Raila’s presidential bid.

“I thought he would endorse me for the seat on the day we campaigned there. But when we got there, Baba took the microphone and told me to drop my bid and that he would give me a job,” Bahati said.

According to Bahati, Ruto knew of his parliamentary bid before anyone else but he does not understand how he ended up in Azimio camp.

He faulted the Azimio coalition, saying they never believed in the young people.

“Azimio never believed in young people. William Ruto believed in me. He was the first one to know I had an interest in running for the seat, but I don’t know why I didn’t run using his party. The devil is a liar,” Bahati noted.

