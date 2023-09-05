Tuesday, September 5, 2023 – President William Ruto has been accused of being a hypocrite as far as climate change is concerned.

This is after he deployed a helicopter to hover around the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) where the African Climate Change conference is taking place.

In a statement, Narok Senator Ledama Ole Kina lashed at Ruto and the Africa Climate Change Summit organizers for deploying a helicopter at KICC, accusing them of contradicting the theme of the event.

He admonished the event organizers for failing to ensure that everything revolving around the summit aligned with the primary agenda of the summit which is to ensure countries play their part in protecting the environment.

“Hypocrisy of the highest order! We are here talking about climate change and up above the main hall a Helicopters, which is responsible for a significant part of the carbon footprint in the world is hovering over.” stated the Narok lawmaker.

A helicopter was seen hovering above the KICC leading to backlash from Kenyans, political leaders, and some delegates attending the event.

Helicopters, along with other fuel-powered machinery, are recognized as significant carbon emitters in modern society.

However, some online users commenting on the issue observed that the helicopter could have been deployed for emergencies; either medical or security, considering the huge number of VIPs attending the event.

Nonetheless, the event organizers were yet to reveal the real reason behind the helicopter hovering over the establishment by the time of publishing this piece.

