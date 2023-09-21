Thursday, September 21, 2023 – A baby born in India with 26 fingers and toes has been called the reincarnation of a Hindu goddess.

The young girl, who was born at a hospital in Bharatpur, in the northern Indian state of Rajasthan, has seven fingers on each hand and six toes on each foot.

While doctors have described her condition as a genetic anomaly known as polydactyly, her family, deeply rooted in their spiritual beliefs, are reportedly delighted and have publicly called her the reborn version of Dholagarh Devi, a well-known local deity whose temple is near where the girl was born.

Statues of the deity reveal she is a young girl with several arms.

The baby’s mother, named as Sarju Devi, 25, is said to be delighted.

Her brother, who has not been named, told local media: “My sister has given birth to a baby who has 26 fingers, and we are considering it to be the incarnation of Dholagarh Devi. We are very happy.”

The baby’s father, Gopal Bhattacharya, is a police constable in the Central Reserve Police Force and he is also said to be very happy.

Dr BS Soni, a medic at the hospital where the baby was born, said: “There is no harm of any kind in having 26 fingers, but it is a genetic anomaly. The girl is otherwise absolutely healthy.”

It is not currently known whether the family is planning to have their newborn girl undergo surgery to reduce the number of digits on each limb.