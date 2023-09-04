Monday, September 4, 2023 – Embakasi East MP Babu Owino was dropped as Secretary General of Kenya Young Parliamentarians Associations (KYPA) on Saturday.

This comes after he was kicked out of parliament and suspended for four sittings after he publicly protested during a discussion of KYPA leadership.

The MP was replaced with nominated MP Irene Mayaka in a meeting chaired by Embakasi West MP Mark Mwenje at Saboti MP Caleb Amisi’s residence in Karen Nairobi.

ODM nominated Senator Hezena Lemaletian and Mark Mwenje were also replaced.

Kitui Woman Representative Irene Kasalu was appointed as treasurer to replace Lemaletian.

Mark Mwenje who vacated his position as Deputy Secretary General noted that the replaced officials were not leaving the association but relinquishing their leadership positions to attend to other responsibilities.

“We do not intend to move out as Azimio from KYPA.

“We will fight from within unless the position becomes untenable and then it will be a loss for everyone,” the legislator said.

Irene Kasalu, who was appointed as the new treasurer, explained that the decision not to hand first-term MPs the leadership positions was a deliberate and calculated move.

“Mostly, these seats are given to first-timers but we felt there was a need to have maturity and guidance.

“That is what I wish to offer KYPA,” she stated.

Speaking immediately after she replaced Babu Owino, Mayaka, who is the alleged girlfriend of ODM Leader Raila Odinga, according to blogger Maveric Aoko Otieno, vowed to lead the group in checking the government and fighting for Kenyans.

The appointed leaders will officially assume their roles in Mombasa next week when the KYPA holds a retreat in Mombasa.

