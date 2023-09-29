Friday, September 29, 2023 – Embakasi East Member of Parliament, Babu Owino has lashed at University student leaders over what he termed as failing comrades.

According to the opposition MP, the student leaders should have by now called for demonstrations over the delayed disbursement of Higher Education Loans Board (HELB) funds.

Babu who is also a former student leader said the current office holders are sleeping on their jobs.

He went on to say that they must not agree to any form of dialogue but take to the streets on a daily basis for the money to be released to students.

“I want to urge all student leaders in the country, do not sleep. Student leaders, you are sleeping. You are wasting the constituents who elected you. Instead of representing them, you are misrepresenting them. You must wake up, you must come out and call for demonstrations. Let HELB not delay even by one minute. The moment HELB delays there is a lot that goes on in the lives of students.

“Student leaders wake up. There’s nothing you are doing in those offices. HELB must never delay and school fees must never increase… you must call for demonstrations as soon as possible but you must never destroy university property or any public property. Just hold peaceful demonstrations on a daily basis,” Babu said.

