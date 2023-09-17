Sunday, September 17, 2023 – Embakasi East Member of Parliament, Babu Owino has attacked Nairobi county governor, Johnson Sakaja after he was ranked the worst performing governor in the country by a new survey.

The survey undertaken by Insight Strategists Solutions Africa (ISSA) in conjunction with City Hub Company Limited ranked Sakaja at position 38 of 47.

Sakaja garnered 33.2% on approval and 33.7% on the development parameters that the pollster based the survey on.

While weighing in on the findings, Babu blasted Sakaja for quasi-incompetence that saw him trailing the top performers in the Council of Governors (CoG).

The lawmaker pointed to a supposed corruption at City Hall, which he suggested Sakaja was feasting on the proceeds, and a supposed tax burden to Nairobians as the reason for the dismal rating.

“Sakaja is an embarrassment to the people of Nairobi. How can you be ranked last out of 47 Counties? His job is to fleece Nairobians their money and buy houses in America, London, and Dubai. In addition to that, he’s increasing taxes on Nairobians. Even dead bodies are now taxed. Nairobi is finished,” Babu Owino said.

Babu said he is preparing to oust Sakaja in 2027 as he maintained that he is firmly in the Nairobi gubernatorial race.

