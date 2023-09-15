Friday, September 15, 2023 – An outspoken Azimio One Kenya Alliance senator has congratulated President William Ruto‘s Kenya Kwanza Alliance government after increasing the prices of fuel and at the same time forcing some companies to relocate to Zambia over high taxation in the country.

In a post on his X page on Friday, Narok County Senator Ledama Ole Kina said the Kenya Kwanza Alliance regime has managed to let over 350 Kenyans lose their jobs after allowing the company to relocate to Lusaka, Zambia.

Ole Kina, who was elected on the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party ticket also thanked Ruto for announcing new prices of fuel where petrol will retail at Sh 211, Diesel, Sh 200 and kerosene Sh 204 in Nairobi.

“Another company exits the Kenya market because of excessive taxation! And move to Zambia. Axes 350 jobs… and today fuel prices are up by 20bob per liter. Congratulations KK government,” Ole Kina wrote on his X Page.

