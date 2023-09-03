Sunday, September 3, 2023 – An outspoken Azimio One Kenya Alliance leader has said he supports President William Ruto’s move to eliminate sugar cartels in Western Kenya.

For the last week, Ruto has been threatening sugar cartels with even death, accusing them of making sugar cane farmers poor.

Ruto told the suspects that they had the option of leaving the country, going to jail, or getting prepared to go to heaven.

On Saturday, former Prime Minister Raila Odinga attacked Ruto for threatening sugar barons, saying every Kenyan has the freedom to conduct his business in Kenya.

However, commenting on social media on Saturday, Mumias East Member of Parliament Peter Salasya said he supports Ruto’s fight against sugar barons and cartels in Western Kenya

“Thanks, President @WilliamsRutofinally we can see it happen, this sugar has been surrounded by sugar cartels for some time I see sanity coming in the sugar sector,” Salasya wrote on his Twitter page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.