Tuesday, September 5, 2023 – Singer, Ayra Starr, who beat Tems, Tiwa Savage, and Simi to win the Best Female award at the Headies awards on Sunday night, has taken to her X handle to react after the organizers failed to present the award category on stage during the ceremony which held at the Cobb Energy Centre in Atlanta Georgia, USA.

Ayra Starr stated that she ‘will never be grateful’ for winning an award that wasn’t deemed fit to be announced on stage.

“I will never be grateful for winning a category that wasn’t even deemed fit to be announced on stage! Best female artist na beans? We work hard, every single one of us! I’ve seen Tiwa record 4 hit songs in the same night, Tems breaths and lives for music, we didn’t deserve such nonchalance! Nigeria, you didn’t raise me to settle for less.” she wrote

Not all the winners at the 2023 Headies were announced during the ceremony. The Best Female Artist award was among the 14 awards including the prestigious Record of the Year, that were announced after the ceremony had ended.