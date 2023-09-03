Sunday, September 3, 2023 – Azimio Leader Raila Odinga for the first time shared a platform with Central Organisation of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary General Francis Atwoli, months after the latter shifted allegiance to President William Ruto.

Atwoli was a passionate lieutenant in Raila’s fold ahead of the 2022 presidential vote until he decamped last December.

Speaking in Vihiga County yesterday during the burial of one of the COTU managers, Raila accused Atwoli of prioritizing his stomach at the expense of workers.

He faulted the COTU boss for forgoing the cause as the defender of workers and joining the government.

“Trade unions were at the forefront of fighting for independence for our country.

“Many trade unionists were jailed for running after independence.

“The unions are only needed to fight for workers.

“It is wrong when the trade unions marry with the government. There is a problem there,” said Raila.

According to the Azimio leader, this would be the best time for trade unions to side with workers in the face of the high cost of living and increased taxation.

However, in his response, Atwoli defended his resolve to support the president.

He said Ruto was duly elected and thus it would be rational to rally behind him by virtue of him being the head of state.

Atwoli clarified that he had not abandoned Azimio and the workers, saying he only returned to his office to undertake his duties.

He restated his resolve to support Ruto in the efforts to revive the economy and the fight against corruption.

