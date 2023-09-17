Sunday, September 17, 2023 – The Central Organization of Trade Union (COTU) has slammed President William Ruto and his government over recent tax hikes on Kenyan workers.

Addressing the press yesterday, COTU urged the government to withdraw some of the new taxes imposed on the workers or else they would hold a nationwide protest.

The union, led by COTU Deputy Secretary General Benson Okwaro, accused the government of burdening Kenyans by increasing the cost of fuel and hiking taxes on Kenyan workers.

“Kenyans have not been able to get a salary increase be it in the public sector or private sector but instead of finding a way of cautioning members, the government is going around and adding taxes which has resulted in the hiked cost of living,” noted the COTU deputy Secretary General.

The union demanded a 50 per cent wage increment for all workers across the country in a bid to aid them in handling the current living conditions.

“Your Excellency, these taxes are not helping us at all. What we are saying is that we want a general wage increase. SRC suspended it immediately and it is not helping. It does not make any sense,” lamented Okwaro.

Okwaro noted that the plea was aimed at protecting the Kenyan workers against rampant taxation being imposed by the Kenya Kwanza Government.

“Unless the government finds a way to cushion workers, we might be forced to take industrial action. The Kenyan worker is suffering as we are the ones absorbing the high cost of living.,” argued Okwaro.

This comes even as COTU Secretary General Francis Atwoli has remained quiet as workers suffer since joining Ruto and landing a lucrative job in government.

