Sunday, September 3, 2023 – COTU Secretary General Francis Atwoli has defended his decision to abandon Azimio Leader Raila Odinga for President William Ruto, saying it was the best decision he has ever made.

Speaking in Vihiga County yesterday, Atwoli threatened to ‘recall’ some Azimio politicians that he sponsored during the 2022 general elections for questioning his decision to work with Ruto.

According to Atwoli, some of the leaders in Raila Odinga’s Opposition whom he supported have turned out to point fingers at him instead of accepting that elections are over and that he made the right decision to switch camps.

“It’s time we should stop living in denial, accept and move on but for those I supported expect me to recall you,” Atwoli said.

The COTU boss told off Opposition leaders who have taken a higher moral ground to purport to tell him what’s best for him.

“You can’t tell me that you can be the best in that Azimio camp than me.

“We even had the system to clinch the power in 2022, but President Ruto passed us like people at the stage waiting for a matatu,” Atwoli said.

At the same time, he defended his association with the President, saying he needed government support to defend the welfare of workers.

“I lead workers and you can’t be fighting the government and at the same time you want it to look into the welfare of workers,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST