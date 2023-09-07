Thursday, September 7, 2023 – COTU Secretary General Francis Atwoli has defended his praise for President William Ruto, specifically on the organization of the African Climate Summit, saying he deserves the credit.

This is after Narok Senator Ledama Ole Kina questioned the COTU boss on whether his praise for Ruto is a survival tactic.

Atwoli had heaped praise on the President describing the African Climate Summit as a “well-organised event”.

“On behalf of Kenyan workers allow me to Congratulate President William Ruto for the well-organized Africa Climate Summit. Under the leadership of President Ruto, Nairobi is increasingly becoming the multilateral capital of Africa,” Atwoli’s message on the X platform read in part.

In a rejoinder to the message, Senator Ledama said:

“You really know how to survive, don’t you? How is the farm at Ildamat? I will stop by on my way to South Africa and we can have a cup of tea! I will bring the milk.”

In response, Atwoli defended his support for Ruto noting he has done a commendable job.

He went on to welcome his idea of them having a moment over a cup of tea even as he pointed out his entry into the milk business.

“Senator, Mgala muume na haki umpe. Your views notwithstanding, give it to the President for a job well done. I have cows, but I am made to understand that you are in the milk business. If your milk is good, I’m a potential customer. I’m a just man,” he stated.

Atwoli is one of the leaders who backed Raila for the presidency but shifted camp immediately after he lost the presidency.

He has since declared support for the Kenya Kwanza government and has been associating himself with Ruto.

