Tuesday, September 26, 2023 – Former Barcelona midfielder, Arturo Vidal has called out Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag over his decision to get rid of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo left Old Trafford for Saudi Arabia in January, after falling out of favour under new United boss Ten Hag, and moved to Al-Nassr.

The Portuguese was seen as surplus to requirements under the Dutchman and offloaded just months into the former Ajax manager’s tenure at United.

Vidal believes the decision was wrong and slammed Ten Hag during an outburst on one of his streams.

The midfielder, currently playing his football in Brazil with Athletico Paranaense, was asked about Ronaldo’s situation and defended the Portuguese midfielder, while also taking a shot at Ten Hag.

‘That coach came in badly.’ Vidal said referring to ten Hag’s arrival in Manchester.

‘How are you going to take out Cristiano Ronaldo? That’s how these guys are. He was the scorer and he takes him out. The bald guys are very complicated.’

Vidal’s accusation towards bald managers stems from his time under coach Jorge Sampaoli, who managed the midfielder at Flamengo last season.

The 36-year-old won the Copa Libertadores and Brazilian Cup in his season with the club, but played just 21 matches and was often overlooked by Argentine coach Sampaoli.

On making his debut for Athletico Paranaense, Vidal hit out at Sampaoli calling him a ‘loser’ and accused him of not appreciating his players.