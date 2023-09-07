Thursday, September 7, 2023 – Arsenal winger, Bukayo Saka has won the England men’s team Player of the Year award for the second consecutive year, after clinching his first at just 21.

The British footballer, who turned 22 on Tuesday, September 5, came top of the supporter vote to retain the award he won in 2021-22.

Midfielder Jude Bellingham was second on the ballot with England captain and all-time top scorer Harry Kane third.

Saka has scored seven England goals in 10 caps over the past year, including a first career hat-trick in a 7-0 win over North Macedonia at Old Trafford.

He scored three times for the Three Lions at the 2022 Qatar World Cup, scoring twice in the 6-2 opening group-stage win over Iran and once in the 3-0 last-16 victory against Senegal.

Saka, who was also named PFA Young Player of the Year for his club form last season, has 11 England goals in 28 caps.

He is again among England boss Gareth Southgate’s squad for Saturday’s European Championship qualifier against Ukraine in Wroclaw and Tuesday’s friendly with Scotland in Glasgow.