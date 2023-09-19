Tuesday, September 19, 2023– Trade and Investment Cabinet Secretary, Moses Kuria, has once again attacked Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua after he told him to shut up and stop commenting about the fuel prices in the county.

Since Thursday when the Energy Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) increased the prices of fuel, Kuria has been posting foul comments on social media, which according to Gachagua, are uncouth and mocking Kenyans.

“You do not address your employer with arrogance. Do so with humility and decorum.

“Kenyans, like the rest of the world, are going through difficult economic times and leaders should address them with sensitivity and empathy,” Gachagua told Kuria in a statement on Sunday.

However, in a tweet that Kuria later deleted, he accused Gachagua of exhibiting an “inferiority complex.”

“Inferiority complex and misplaced insecurities will kill you nani. Relax!” Kuria wrote on his X page.

