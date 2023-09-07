Thursday, September 7, 2023 – Galatasaray and Argentina striker, Mauro Icardi has splashed a whopping £22.3MILLION on a rare Rolls Royce model.

Icardi made a permanent switch to Galatasaray earlier this summer after spending last season on loan at the club from PSG. He has since hit the ground running, netting four goals in three league games.

To celebrate his quick start in the league, the 30-year-old has spent a staggering €26m (£22.3m) on a new Rolls Royce named the Boat Tail.

The Boat Tail is the most expensive new car in the world, and just three copies of the model have been produced to date.

Icardi now owns one of them. Billionaire rapper Jay-Z and his pop star wife Beyonce have one of the others.

The third Boat Tail was sold to an industrialist who has earned his fortune in the pearl industry.

The Boat Tail reportedly took four years for one to be built by hand.

The four-seater convertible has a parasol and a telescopic table attached which open automatically, making it perfect for a picnic for two. If Icardi wants to make the most of that function, the car contains silver cutlery and porcelain plates from Christofle.

Two refrigerators are also free to be used, and have been designed specifically for bottles of champagne.

The car has nearly 600 horsepower, and it also looks spectacular, with a rose gold woven wire trim and a rose gold grille.