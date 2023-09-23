Saturday, September 23, 2023 – Comedian Eric Omondi has warned Lang’ata MP Phelix Odiwuor alias Jalang’o, that he will lose his seat come 2027 unless he changes his ways.

Speaking during an interview, Eric Omondi told Jalang’o to apologize for choosing to work with President William Ruto over Raila Odinga.

According to Omondi, Jalang’o owes an apology to Raila, the ODM Party, the people of Lang’ata, and God.

Omondi while describing Jalang’o as his friend asked him not to quit the MP seat but said he ought to apologise to the people who made him MP.

“Naeza advise Jalang’o asibanduke; akae pale plae. Aamke asubuhi, aoge, akunywe chai, aingie kwa gari, aendeshe aende kwa Baba (Raila), apige magoti na aombe msamaha. Arudi pale maeneo (Lang’ata) aombe msamaha kwa wapiga Kura. Aende kanisani aombe msamaha kwa Mungu. Na ODM party pia,” he said.

“Asipofanya hivyo, Bibilia inasema you shall not prosper. That is the word of God,” he added.

Omondi, who has been billed as a potential candidate for the Lang’ata MP seat, said he is not focused on capturing the seat but hinted that he might consider it in the future if the people deem him fit.

“The voice of the people is the voice of God. It shall be respected when the time comes,” he stated.

The comment by Eric Omondi comes at a time when Jalang’o and five other MPs from the ODM party are having a case at the Political Parties Disputes Tribunal where they are challenging their expulsion from the party.

Others in the case are, Ps Elisha Odhiambo (Gem), Caroli Omondi (Suba South), Gideon Ochanda (Bondo), and Kisumu Senator Tom Ojienda.

