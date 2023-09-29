Friday, September 29, 2023 – This African man believes that any man who has doubts about the paternity of his children should just go ahead and carry out a DNA test without informing his wife.

In a post shared on his X handle, the man said any woman would feel slighted whenever DNA is demanded.

He stated that a sincere woman will be heartbroken that her partner doesn’t trust her, while one who is guilty will fake reactions and tantrums with hopes that it will deflect the quest for the truth.

He said men interested in carrying out DNA on their kids should do so and later present the results to their wives.