Sunday, September 10, 2023 – Manchester United player, Antony has stated that he does not fear for his future at the club despite allegations of abuse and assault from his ex Gabriela Cavallin.

The £85million player made the revelations to Brazilian network SBT as he faces accusations from the 23-year-old ex and two other women.

Gabriela has alleged the Brazilian, also 23, attacked her while she was pregnant and left her fearing for her life during their on-off relationship.

His ex-girlfriend shared pictures showing her bloodied clothes, sliced fingers, and a head wound which were allegedly the aftermath of his actions.

Antony has strongly denied the accusations against him and vowed to clear his name.

Following the recent exit of Mason Greenwood over assault allegations brought by his partner last year, Manchester United face growing pressure to drop Antony from the squad.

But Antony said he has no fears about his future with the club.

“It’s something that doesn’t cross my mind,” he said

The player has already been axed by the Brazil national team and he is the subject of police investigations in Brazil and the UK over the claims.

“I never touched her,” Antony insisted as he spoke on Friday night, September 8 on Brazilian TV.

He appeared tearful as he defended himself from the allegations in the lengthy interview.

The player said: “I know that many are massacring me but the truth always comes out.”

He admitted the relationship was “turbulent”, that he had become “jealous” and there was “verbal violence”.

But he denied becoming physical.

“I am 100 percent sure that I have never touched a woman,” said Antony.

“I dream of returning to the national team and I want to show that Antony is innocent of all this.”

Manchester United have insisted they are taking the allegations against Antony “seriously” – but will not comment further at this stage.