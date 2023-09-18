Monday, September 18, 2023 – One of the three women to accuse Manchester United star Antony of violent behaviour has reportedly dropped her case against the footballer.

The 23-year-old Brazil international is accused of assaulting his ex-girlfriend Gabriela Cavallin on four occasions, which is being investigated by police in Sao Paulo and Manchester. Antony has denied any wrongdoing, and has not been arrested or charged.

Ingrid Lana, a 33-year-old banker, alleged in an interview with Record TV in Brazil that Antony was aggressive towards her in October 2022, and claimed that the footballer could have killed her with his actions.

Law student Rayssa de Freitas had claimed that she needed hospital treatment following an incident in May of last year when she was attacked by Antony and Mallu Ohana – the ex-wife of Brazil player Dudu – in Antony’s Land Rover after the three left a Sao Paulo nightclub.

But The Telegraph report that a third case, involving an incident in a car in May 2022, has been withdrawn at the request of the alleged victim.

According to The Telegraph, the report made to Sao Paulo Civil Police – has since been retracted in full. It is thought both women in the car had accused the other of sexual assault.

De Freitas fled the car when it stopped at a traffic light, according to reports. She later reportedly required hospital treatment following the row.

The Brazil winger is currently on paid leave from Man United until further notice while he fights allegations against him.

A club statement released on September 10th read: ‘Manchester United acknowledges the allegations made against Antony. Players who have not participated in international matches are due back in training on Monday.

‘However, it has been agreed with Antony that he will delay his return until further notice in order to address the allegations.