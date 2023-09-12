Tuesday, September 12, 2023 – Boxing promoter, Eddie Hearn has claimed Anthony Joshua will knock out Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury before ending his career.

Joshua has picked up two straight wins in 2023 after suffering consecutive losses to Oleksandr Usyk as he looks to work his way back to taking on the heavyweight elite in the coming months.

The British boxer could face Wilder and Fury in 2024, and Hearn has given Joshua his full backing by claiming the two-time world champion will beat them both.

‘I am Anthony Joshua’s number one fan. In my head, call me deluded, he’s going to knock out Deontay Wilder, and then he’s going to knock out Tyson Fury,’ Hearn told talkSPORT.

‘He’s going to become the undisputed heavyweight world champion and then we are going to sail off into the sunset. Like I said, call me deluded, whatever you want, I don’t care what you call me!

I see it. We have the vision for that. Let’s make it happen.’

Hearn also hinted that Joshua may take another tune-up fight in December, before targeting the American and Fury in 2024.

‘I never like to put a timescale on his career, but he did the other day when he said, “You know, I won’t be boxing in three [or] five years’ time.”

‘So, maybe we’ve got one in December and maybe we’ve got a couple of blockbusters next year. And then who knows? I don’t think he’s really got a timing on his career, but he wants to fight Wilder, and he wants to fight Fury.

‘I think if he doesn’t fight them, he won’t be very happy and fulfilled with everybody he fought. Once he fights those two, he’s boxed absolutely everyone in the division, all the players.’