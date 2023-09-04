Monday, September 4, 2023 – President William Ruto has netted yet another big fish from Western Kenya as he continues to raid Raila Odinga’s territories and poaching his allies.

Former Bungoma Governor Wycliffe Wangamati pledged to support Ruto one year after signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Raila Odinga’s Azimio la Umoja.

Speaking at a funeral in Bumula on Saturday, Wangamati broke ranks with the opposition, asserting that the move has been informed by the need to work with the president to chart a way forward in the development of Bungoma County.

“The President called me on the phone and I went to see him and told me that he saw we had done a good job in Bungoma,” he revealed.

“I have decided to walk with President William Ruto,” he declared.

In June 2022, Wangamati disclosed that the party had signed a deal with Azimio Coalition in the buildup to the 2022 presidential election.

The agreement, according to Wangamati, would ensure that the Western region would get plum cabinet positions if the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader was elected president.

“DAP-K has a legitimate and signed working partnership with Azimio and I want to assure you that if Raila wins the elections, then the region will benefit,” he stated.

Wangamati’s decision to work with Ruto follows in the footsteps of several politicians who have moved to align themselves with the Head of State.

Some leaders who have ditched the opposition for Kenya Kwanza include; Elizabeth Ongoro (former Kasarani MP), Evans Kidero (former Nairobi Governor), Okoth Obado (former Migori Governor), and Jack Ranguma (former Kisumu Governor).

The Kenyan DAILY POST.