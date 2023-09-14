Thursday, September 14, 2023 – Angry community members from Impendle in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands, South Africa, have expressed their outrage about the rise in rape cases in the area.

They were speaking after a 31-year-old man raped his fiancée’s 8-year-old daughter, a grade 3 pupil.

The suspect was denied bail on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, at the Impendle magistrate’s court on a charge of rape.

Community activist and ANC ward 5 branch chairperson, Thami Mkhulise said one of the aggravating factors cited during the accused’s bail hearing was that he had allegedly threatened the victim and his fiancée.

“This is the type of people we have in our society,” said Mkhulise.

He claimed there were as many as five pupils at primary school who had allegedly been sexually violated.

Mkhulise said the accused deserved to be taken away from the community for his action.

“We are demanding justice. This is the most heinous and barbaric act to be done to a woman, and worse still a young child,” he said.

He called for increased awareness about rape, saying some families attempt to protect the perpetrators.

‘You find they tend to negotiate among each other as it is often something that is frowned upon in the community,”

Officials of the provincial department of social development who were present at court said social workers had been assigned to work with the affected families.