Monday, September 11, 2023 – A young man from Gichugu in Kirinyaga County has died after reportedly committing suicide.

The deceased was an upcoming radio presenter and comedian.

A few months ago, he posted a cryptic message on Facebook predicting his death.

However, his friends took the message lightly.

One of his friends shared a screenshot of the message that he had posted in May this year and mourned his sudden demise.

“It’s true as you said, after crying, we will move on.

“But it’s hurting I wish you could have expressed yourself lather using a parable.

“Though we now understand the meaning of your post it’s too late we can’t save your life.

“Your memory will remain in our hearts.

Suicide is not the way to solve problems, you’ve gone too soon,” he mourned.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.