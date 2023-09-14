Thursday, September 14, 2023 – An undercover cop tasked with hunting down criminals in Nairobi and its environs has shared CCTV footage of armed thugs who raided a supermarket in Mwihoko and made away with an unknown amount of money.

In the footage, the notorious thugs are seen shooting in the air to scare shoppers after raiding the supermarket at night around 10:31 PM.

As shoppers scamper for safety, one of the gang members goes to the cashier and demands money from her at gunpoint.

The cashier surrenders and allows the thugs to take the money.

The thugs were tracked down by police officers after the robbery incident and accosted in Mwiki.

One of the gang members was shot dead but the two others escaped.

An undercover cop has exposed the identity of one of the gang members who escaped.

His name is Morio – a violent robber.

See the CCTV footage and photo of the wanted gangster.

