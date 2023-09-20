Wednesday, September 20, 2023 – Amber Ray’s boyfriend Ken Rapudo is reportedly entangled in a child support drama with his baby mama.

According to Edgar Obare, Rapudo has moved to court to appeal his child support agreement.

The court had ordered him to give child support of Ksh 30,000 to his baby mama but he claims that he cannot afford to give her the specified amount of money at the moment.

He also wants his baby mama to be jailed for keeping his son away from him.

Over the weekend, Rapudo went on a ranting spree after his son reportedly failed to show up for his 8th birthday celebrations.

He had organized for him the birthday bash but his baby mama allegedly sabotaged the plans.

Rapudo’s source of wealth remains a mystery, with reports emerging that he survives on loans and mostly fakes a lavish lifestyle on social media.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.