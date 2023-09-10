Sunday, September 10, 2023 – Controversial Senator Karen Nyamu and her baby daddy Samidoh wowed revellers after she joined him on stage in Australia, where he is on a music tour.

The mother of three was filmed dancing vigorously and shaking her backside while rocking a short, body-hugging dress with red sneakers.

Revellers cheered her and recorded videos as she danced the night away.

Karen Nyamu’s affair with Samidoh continues to flourish, especially after the musician’s wife left the country for America.

It is alleged that Edday is planning to settle in America with her kids for good.

She has already secured a job and enrolled her kids in an American school.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.