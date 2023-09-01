Friday, September 1, 2023 – Nominated Senator Karen Nyamu went live on Tiktok on Thursday, August 31, and addressed her current emotions and the complexities of her relationship with married Mugithi singer Samuel Muchoki alias Samidoh.

Nyamu confessed that there was an underlying lack of peace even after Edday left Samidoh for her and flew to America in April.

She has been praying to God to intervene and handle the situation.

“There was a certain way I prayed, asking God to give me children.

“Their dad loves them and has other children he loves so much.

“He has another woman he loves so much. I was telling God to handle that situation,” she explained.

Nyamu hinted that Samidoh’s wife has shown signs that she may not return.

Edday’s children have since joined school in the US, where they reside with Samidoh’s cousin, Bernice Saroni.

She expressed her hopes for a resolution that benefits all parties involved.

“We have not given up on the other side (Edday), and we are hoping things will work out on the other side since there is no joy.

“As much as I am happy that my children have their dad, I am with the man I love, which is not very good as it would be if the other side (Edday) was also there.

“We are all believers, and we know our situations are in safe hands,” she added.

