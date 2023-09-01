Friday, September 1, 2023 – Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni has moved with speed to reorganize his military by retiring senior military officers following a wave of military coup d’états in Africa.

Taking to his social media pages, Museveni congratulated and sent off retiring generals from the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF).

This follows the dethronement of Gabon President Ali Bongo from power by the military; something that has sent chilling waves across African leaders who have refused to leave power in peace.

The military action in Gabon on Tuesday saw Rwandan President Paul Kagame and his Cameroonian counterpart, Paul Biya, also make abrupt changes within the respective military just in case.

Kagame retired hundreds of soldiers in a move that followed the promotions of several young soldiers in the country’s security apparatus and the appointments of new generals to head army divisions stationed in different parts of the country.

A statement by the Rwanda Defense Force (RDF) showed Kagame had “approved the retirement of a dozen generals, 83 senior officers and six junior officers.”

On his part, President Paul Biya of Cameroon, the world’s oldest serving leader, and Africa’s second-longest serving head of state, decreed major changes to his military just to be safe.

With the heightened military activities across Africa, one can only pray that the Chief of Defense Forces (KDF) General Francis Ogola will do that which is right for the country which is under the firm leadership of President William Ruto.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.